Father arrested for attempted murder of 30-year-old disabled son

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 30-year-old son who is disabled.

According to police, Mutsuo Taguchi, who works at a university, slashed his son in the neck with a knife at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, while they were in a car parked on a vacant plot of land in Wakabayashi Ward.

At the time of the attack, Taguchi’s son, who has severe disabilities, had returned home from his nursing facility for the Obon holiday week. Taguchi told his wife he was taking their son out for a drive. When they returned home, his wife noticed her son bleeding from the neck and called 119.

Although the victim suffered a gash to his neck, the injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Taguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was tired of looking after his son.

