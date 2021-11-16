Father arrested for beating 8-year-old son with toy drumstick

Police in Kumamoto have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 8-year-old son by beating him with a toy drumstick in August.

According to police, Katsuhiro Fukui, a company employee, was arrested on Monday after his wife gave police video of the incident which she secretly filmed on her smartphone camera, Sankei Shimbun reported. In the incident, which occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on Aug 13, Fukui hit his son’s head and leg several times with a plastic taiko drumstick.

Although the child suffered no injuries, his mother filmed several similar incidents of her husband’s violent behavior toward their son. She also told police that her spouse inflicted physical violence on her.

Police said Fukui has partially denied the allegations by claiming, “My intent was to discipline my son. I don’t believe I struck him in the head.”

