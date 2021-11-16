Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father arrested for beating 8-year-old son with toy drumstick

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 8-year-old son by beating him with a toy drumstick in August.

According to police, Katsuhiro Fukui, a company employee, was arrested on Monday after his wife gave police video of the incident which she secretly filmed on her smartphone camera, Sankei Shimbun reported. In the incident, which occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on Aug 13, Fukui hit his son’s head and leg several times with a plastic taiko drumstick.

Although the child suffered no injuries, his mother filmed several similar incidents of her husband’s violent behavior toward their son. She also told police that her spouse inflicted physical violence on her.

Police said Fukui has partially denied the allegations by claiming, “My intent was to discipline my son. I don’t believe I struck him in the head.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Child abuse AND spousal abuse. Who would beat their child to “discipline” them, much less with a plastic drumstick and worst yet, at 12am on a Friday?? Lock him up and give her a chance to move on without him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good on the mother! She put a stop to it. At least she didn't participate in it and film it for fun. Not like someone in the news a few weeks ago...

I'm still seething about that other incident

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog