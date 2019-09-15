Father arrested for beating son with wooden bat

Police in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly beat his elementary school son several times with a wooden bat at their home.
According to police, the unnamed suspect, who is a company employee, beat his son at around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday. Police said that after he was beaten by his father, the boy ran out of the house and asked a passerby for help. The passerby took him to a police station.
The child suffered injuries to his thigh and arms, police said.
The boy's father was quoted by police as saying he beat his son “to discipline him.”© Japan Today
Hervé L'Eisa
This scumbag should also be beaten likewise.
JJ Jetplane
This isn’t child abuse. It’s assault and attempted murder. A wooden bat? That’s what you use on someone breaking into your home or trying to kill you. You don’t use something like that on a child.
WilliB
Good on the boy for running out and asking for help! Most elementary school kids would not do that.
Injuries, good grief. So this was not exaggeration, this was serious.
Slickdrifter
beat his son “to discipline him.”
Batting his son? What is this? Cosa nostra?
Some people do not deserve to be parents. Domestic violence is taught.
I surly hope this child recovers from this despicable assault.