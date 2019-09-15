Father arrested for beating son with wooden bat

Police in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly beat his elementary school son several times with a wooden bat at their home.

According to police, the unnamed suspect, who is a company employee, beat his son at around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday. Police said that after he was beaten by his father, the boy ran out of the house and asked a passerby for help. The passerby took him to a police station.

The child suffered injuries to his thigh and arms, police said.

The boy's father was quoted by police as saying he beat his son “to discipline him.”

© Japan Today