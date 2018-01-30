Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Father arrested for burning sons with hot metal

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his two sons, aged 5 and 6, at their residence in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture. 

According to police, Hisato Inato, a company employee, allegedly burned his children after pressing a heated piece of metal on the boys’ stomach and back between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported.

The boys' kindergarten notified a child consultation center which contacted police.

Police said Inato, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge. His wife was out at the time of the incident.

Eye for an eye

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No reason? Was it some kind of malicious discipline or just sickly abuse.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

