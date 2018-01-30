Father arrested for burning sons with hot metal

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his two sons, aged 5 and 6, at their residence in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture.
According to police, Hisato Inato, a company employee, allegedly burned his children after pressing a heated piece of metal on the boys’ stomach and back between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported.
The boys' kindergarten notified a child consultation center which contacted police.
Police said Inato, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to the charge. His wife was out at the time of the incident.© Japan Today
Michael Jackson
Eye for an eye
Disillusioned
No reason? Was it some kind of malicious discipline or just sickly abuse.