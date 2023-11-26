Father arrested for fatally stabbing 48-year-old son

Police in Kagoshima have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 48-year-old son with a knife.

According to police, Yukihide Tai, a part-time restaurant worker, stabbed his son Kizashi, a company manager, in the back with a knife at their home at around 8 p.m. on Friday night, Kyodo News reported. Tai called 110 after stabbing his son.

Kizashi was rushed to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Kizashi lived in the house with his father and mother who was working at the time of the incident. Police quoted Tai as saying there had been trouble between his son and himself for some time.

