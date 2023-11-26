Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father arrested for fatally stabbing 48-year-old son

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 48-year-old son with a knife.

According to police, Yukihide Tai, a part-time restaurant worker, stabbed his son Kizashi, a company manager, in the back with a knife at their home at around 8 p.m. on Friday night, Kyodo News reported. Tai called 110 after stabbing his son.

Kizashi was rushed to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Kizashi lived in the house with his father and mother who was working at the time of the incident. Police quoted Tai as saying there had been trouble between his son and himself for some time.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 5 Luxury Stays In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ryozenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog