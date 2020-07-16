Father arrested for flinging baby daughter across room

Police in Kotoura, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he grabbed his nursery school-aged daughter by the ankles and flung her across the room at their home.
According to polices, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 12. Police said Mizuki Date, a construction worker, has admitted to abusing his daughter, Sankei Shimbun reported. The child hit her face on a door and suffered injuries requiring one month to heal, doctors said.
Police detained Date on July 14 after receiving a call from the children’s welfare center which had been contacted by the child’s nursery school.
Police said Date has admitted to abusing his daughter.© Japan Today
kurisupisu
How on earth could this happen?
Polices eh...
Hokkaidoboy
Oh, I am his same age and I can't believe it. I don't have children because I don't even have a partner but I've always craved for a baby girl. Some get lucky with things they don't value. Put this little girl away from this man.