Father arrested for forcibly giving 11-year-old daughter buzz cut

Police in Kobe have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault and battery after he forcibly gave his 11-year-old daughter a buzz cut with a hair clipper.

According to Hyogo Prefectural Police, the suspect, a paint industry worker living in Tarumi Ward, gave his daughter the buzz cut sometime between 10:50 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug 4-5, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is also accused of kicking the girl in the face earlier that month. She reportedly suffered serious injuries, including an orbital floor fracture.

Before the buzz cut, the girl had hair down to her back. However, she currently has almost no hair on her scalp, police said.

After the incident, the man’s wife contacted police, saying their daughter had run away from home. When police located the girl, the abuse came to light. Besides the buzz cut, she had bruises around her eyes, police said, adding that she has been placed in protective custody at a child welfare facility.

Following his arrest, the father admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying, “I did it out of discipline because my daughter wouldn’t listen to me.” Police are also questioning the man’s wife about whether the girl endured daily abuse at home.

