Father arrested for leaving 4-year-old daughter in car parking lot to discipline her

Police in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of parental neglect after he left his four-year-old daughter unattended in a car parking lot at night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Oct 11, Kyodo News reported. Police said Masayoshi Tateno, an employee of his father’s company in Kashima City, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “My daughter wouldn’t listen to me, so I left her there to discipline her.”
Tateno lives with his wife and other family members. On the night of Oct 11, he drove to the parking lot, dropped off his daughter and left. A passerby noticed the girl walking along a street about two hours later, and notified the police. When officers arrived at the scene, the child told them she had been left behind at the parking facility.
The following day, the girl was taken into protective custody the following day, on October 12. Police said the child had bruises on her head, and are investigating whether Tateno hit her.© Japan Today
5 Comments
ジョージ
Another winner of a parent. Were his wife and other family members okay with this?
blue in green
I can’t imagine the abject fear that child experienced being dropped off and left behind at night.
A parent is the world to a child, instilling this kind of fear is cruelty, not “discipline”.
This person has no empathy, compassion or common sense, and any family member who goes along with this is just as bad.
I hope there is a relative outside of this immediate household, who can care for her.
This parent is unfit.
MumbaiRocks!
No wonder the adults are so screwed up after being raised like that.
u_s__reamer
Another brainless daddy of the day. Let's hope her brain will work better.
Zizi
This is so sad.
Imagine how scared this little girl would have been. I just can't imagine and it's just something I'd never contemplate doing.
There are some absolutely awful people in the world. This dad is one of them.
nakanoguy01
My wife's parents disciplined her by making her get out of the house at night. I thought that was bad until I read that a father actually drove his daughter to a parking lot to discipline her.
Isn't it time to mandate a parenting license in order to procreate?