Father arrested for stomping on 9-year-old son’s face

Police in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his nine-year-old son by stomping on his face several times at their home last month.

According to police, Hirosei Inoue, who claims to be self-employed, allegedly grabbed his son by the hair, dragged him to the floor and stomped on his face several times between 10 p.m. and midnight on April 22, NHK reported. Inoue also made the child kneel and beg for forgiveness.

Police said the boy sustained injuries to his face requiring one week to recover from. The hospital contacted a child welfare center which notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Inoue has admitted to the charge but gave no motive for behavior. Police did not release any information on the boy’s mother.

