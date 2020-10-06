Father arrested over death of one-month-old daughter in Ibaraki Prefecture

Police in Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly slammed his one-month-old daughter against a door and punched her in the stomach.
According to police, Sho Onuma, a company employee, who was arrested Monday, has admitted to assaulting his daughter, but denied intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. He said stress built up inside him because the baby wouldn't stop crying.
The incident occurred sometime between July 15 and 23 at the home Onuma shared with his daughter, Maika, and 24-year-old wife.
Police said Onuma is accused of grabbing Maika by the collar and slamming her body against the bathroom door and fusuma sliding doors. Later, when she was asleep, Onuma punched her abdomen and chest with his fist.
After noticing that the baby appeared lifeless on the night of July 23, the couple took her to the hospital early the next morning. The infant was confirmed dead on July 24. The hospital contacted police to report the child may have been fatally abused.
Following her husband’s arrest, his wife was quoted by police as saying, “I was aware of the assault, but was unable to stop it.”© Japan Today
