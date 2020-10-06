Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father arrested over death of one-month-old daughter in Ibaraki Prefecture

5 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly slammed his one-month-old daughter against a door and punched her in the stomach.

According to police, Sho Onuma, a company employee, who was arrested Monday, has admitted to assaulting his daughter, but denied intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported. He said stress built up inside him because the baby wouldn't stop crying.

The incident occurred sometime between July 15 and 23 at the home Onuma shared with his daughter, Maika, and 24-year-old wife.

Police said Onuma is accused of grabbing Maika by the collar and slamming her body against the bathroom door and fusuma sliding doors. Later, when she was asleep, Onuma punched her abdomen and chest with his fist.

After noticing that the baby appeared lifeless on the night of July 23, the couple took her to the hospital early the next morning. The infant was confirmed dead on July 24. The hospital contacted police to report the child may have been fatally abused.

Following her husband’s arrest, his wife was quoted by police as saying, “I was aware of the assault, but was unable to stop it.”

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Quite the man, this guy. Punching a ONE MONTH OLD after slamming her into the ground. Hope he does more than the usual one or two years for infanticide, and I hope the mother goes to prison as well, for being a coward and watching it happen. Clearly she didn't care one with about the child's life either.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Life, no parole, daily beatings. Anyone against?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think I’m going to vomit! What a disgusting waste of air this POS is! A one month old baby? I’ve got nothing!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

After noticing that the baby appeared lifeless on the night of July 23, the couple took her to the hospital early the next morning.

These two need spayed on top of really long sentences.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A swift punch to the stomach is a proven method to stop babies from crying. /s

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo