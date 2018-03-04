Father arrested over fatal abuse of 5-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Meguro, Tokyo, have arrested an unemployed 33-year-old man on suspicion of fatally abusing his 5-year-old stepdaughter.
According to police, the suspect, Yudai Funato, beat the girl, Yua, several times in the bath since the end of February, Fuji TV reported. On Friday at around 6 p.m., Funato called 119 and said the girl’s heart had stopped. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Doctors noticed several bruises on the girl’s face and body and notified police about a case of possible child abuse.
Police said Funato, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to the charge and said he beat the girl because she wouldn’t do as she was told.
Funato lived with his 25-year-old wife, Yua and one-year-old son. The family moved to Tokyo from Kagawa Prefecture in January. In Kagawa, child welfare authorities took Yua into temporary protective custody on two occasions after she was abused.
When the family moved to Tokyo, Kagawa authorities notified a child welfare office in Shinagawa Ward. A representative visited the Funatos' apartment on Feb 9 but was unable to see Yua.
Police are also questioning Funato’s wife about whether or not she knew her husband was abusing Yua.© Japan Today
jrc
RIP little one..
This is just really sad, because I think there has never been a day when I don't see a news about child abuse.
Japan already has a low birth rate, and yet, it keeps decreasing because quite alot of people abuse their child. Those kind of people just do not deserve to be a parent or to be called one.
Reckless
Hang him high!
Child welfare authorities are accomplices in this murder as far as I am concerned.
Trapped
Spot on, Reckless^^
sensei258
He abused her over time, and finally beat a fiver-year-old girl to death. May he receive the most severe penalty under the law.
Daniel Naumoff
This is taking it to the next level, adopt children to murder them later. There are many more millions of such 33 year old roaming this realm, and I am horrified to imagine just how many of them Japanese society, ~20 years ago, failed to humanize.
Dango bong
It takes a real man to beat a small girl. Rot in hell you piece of garbage
Alexandre T. Ishii
If there's a law of death penalty to those who abuse and kill children in Japan and in the world to UN has a international law for heavy penalty it will be automatically decreased those incidents. It's completely an absurd that action and no -mercy in trialp-sentence to those perverts of no life to kill adolescents.
Takeshi Hasegawa
WRONG. There is no source to prove it.
DaDude
People who downvote people for being angry at the father and/or sympathizing with the 5 year old child straight up have issues. He absolutely deserves the worst. Bye bye!
Daniel Naumoff
He is already at his worst, he deserves nothing at this point. "Alexandre", there is already death penalty is a thing in many third (and some second) world countries.Does it stop the criminals? USA have one of the highest crime rates between civilized countries. But there is a death penalty as well. You would ask yourself, then why does it not work?? Because actual criminals in dominating majority of cases are not planning to get caught and prosecuted. Death penalty prevents nothing, it only superficially cleans the mess post the fact. Which is quite barbaric.