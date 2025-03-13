Father given suspended sentence for murder of intellectually disabled son

The Chiba District Court has handed down a suspended sentence to a 78-year-old man accused of killing his severely intellectually disabled 44-year-old son, whom he was caring for at home.

The court convicted Toshio Hiranouchi of strangling his son, Kiyoyasu, to death at their home Chosei, Chiba Prefecture, in July last year, NHK reported. He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence, while the defense sought a suspended sentence, saying that Hiranouchi was pessimistic about the future as he continued to care for his son at home after moving from Kanagawa Prefecture because they could not find a facility where he could stay long-term.

In his ruling, presiding judge Ryuta Asaka said: "This was a tragic crime, and whatever the reason, murder should be condemned."

However, he said, "Despite the defendant complaining that he had reached his limit in caring for his son, he was refused long-term admission by any facility. Despite the defendant doing everything he could, he was in a hopeless situation where he could not receive sufficient support no matter how much he wished. So it would be cruel to blame only the defendant.”

