Father given suspended sentence for murder of intellectually disabled son

The Chiba District Court has handed down a suspended sentence to a 78-year-old man accused of killing his severely intellectually disabled 44-year-old son, whom he was caring for at home.
The court convicted Toshio Hiranouchi of strangling his son, Kiyoyasu, to death at their home Chosei, Chiba Prefecture, in July last year, NHK reported. He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years.
Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence, while the defense sought a suspended sentence, saying that Hiranouchi was pessimistic about the future as he continued to care for his son at home after moving from Kanagawa Prefecture because they could not find a facility where he could stay long-term.
In his ruling, presiding judge Ryuta Asaka said: "This was a tragic crime, and whatever the reason, murder should be condemned."
However, he said, "Despite the defendant complaining that he had reached his limit in caring for his son, he was refused long-term admission by any facility. Despite the defendant doing everything he could, he was in a hopeless situation where he could not receive sufficient support no matter how much he wished. So it would be cruel to blame only the defendant.”© Japan Today
Speed
I don't condone murder either but I have to say the system really dropped the ball on this one.
The man is 78 years old. He's getting to that age where he can barely take care of himself.
Continually being denied entrance into a facility for his son, who's extremely mentally disabled, is shameful and what led to this.
They really do need to correct this situation because I keep hearing this happening all over Japan. Does the J-gov ever make pledges to remedy things like this during the elections?
almakukac
Poor guy. This is heart braking.
This is what waits for the Japanese in general if they keep voting for the LDP.
nakanoguy01
Finally the courts in Japan gets it right. The man shouldn't have been charged and definitely didn't deserve any prison a prison sentence.