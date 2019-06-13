Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father held over fatal abuse of 20-month-old daughter

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of causing the death of his 20-month-old daughter after assaulting her last December.

Tetta Fujiwara, 21, from Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, has denied inflicting injuries on his daughter Ema resulting in her death on Jan 3, according to police. She died at a hospital in Shizuoka city from a wound to her head.

The police said they found no evidence of regular abuse on the toddler's body.

On Dec 25, Fujiwara's wife noticed something wrong with the baby and took her to the hospital with her husband. The medical institution alerted a child welfare center in Fuji about the daughter's injury and the center reported the incident to the police the following day.

1 Comment
It seems like everyday what is wrong with these people......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

