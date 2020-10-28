Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father killed, son in critical condition after being stabbed at home

0 Comments
IBARAKI

An 89-year-old man was fatally stabbed and his 59-year-old son injured after they were attacked by a man with a knife at their home in Hitachiota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. Police said the 48-year-old male suspect worked at the company operated by the son, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The father, identified as Noboru Nemoto, and his son Kunio, were attacked at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday by the suspect, Koji Sekine, at the entrance to their home.

Noboru died after suffering stab wounds to his chest. Kunio was struck in the head with a wrench and stabbed in the back. Despite being in critical condition, he managed to make it to a neighbor who called 110.

Sekine turned himself in at a police station at 8:15 a.m. Police said he has admitted to the charge but gave no motive for the attack.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel