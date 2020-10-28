Father killed, son in critical condition after being stabbed at home

An 89-year-old man was fatally stabbed and his 59-year-old son injured after they were attacked by a man with a knife at their home in Hitachiota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. Police said the 48-year-old male suspect worked at the company operated by the son, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The father, identified as Noboru Nemoto, and his son Kunio, were attacked at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday by the suspect, Koji Sekine, at the entrance to their home.

Noboru died after suffering stab wounds to his chest. Kunio was struck in the head with a wrench and stabbed in the back. Despite being in critical condition, he managed to make it to a neighbor who called 110.

Sekine turned himself in at a police station at 8:15 a.m. Police said he has admitted to the charge but gave no motive for the attack.

