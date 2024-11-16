Father of 7-year-old girl murdered 20 years ago releases notes on his feelings since then

Flowers and a condolence message are seen Saturday at the site where the body of Kaede Ariyama was found on Nov 17, 2004.

The father of a seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Nara Prefecture, in 2004, has made public a notebook of his feelings about his daughter over the past 20 years.

Kaede Ariyama went missing on Nov 17, 2004, and her mutilated body was found the following day in a ditch in Heguri town. Kaoru Kobayashi, a newspaper salesman, was arrested in December of the same year.

After killing Kaede at his apartment, he took a photo of her body with her mobile phone and emailed it to her mother via the phone. He told the mother he would target Kaede's younger sister as well.

Kobayashi was sentenced to death and executed in 2013.

Kaede’s 50-year-old father Shigeru sent his notes to media organizations, NHK reported Sunday.

He writes, “People often talk about milestones, but the feelings of sadness and regret do not change even as time passes. I still vividly remember Kaede's expressions and although I have photos of Kaede smiling and recall her words, over time her cheerful voice has started to echo in my head less and less. Unlike the sadness I felt at the time, the passage of time brings about new sadness and pain.

“During the 20 years without Kaede, I have struggled desperately to move forward, but each step felt so heavy. But even so, I have been able to keep moving forward, not just in the seven years Kaede lived, but also thanks to the support of many people who have never forgotten their feelings for Kaede and continue to work to ensure that such a tragic incident never happens again. I believe Kaede is still by my side, connecting our thoughts and connections.

“The pain of those left behind is indescribable. It is truly painful whether we express or not express our memories. I never want anyone to experience these feelings.”

On Saturday, a “Life Assembly” was held at Tomiokita Elementary School in Nara City, which Kaede attended, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A photo of Kaede was projected onto a big screen in the school gymnasium, and students from all grades gathered together in silent prayer. A bell was rung seven times, corresponding to Kaede's age at the time of her death.

Principal Seiji Goto, who was a teacher at the school at the time of the incident, said, "Your life and the lives of your friends are important. There is not a single life that is not important." He also addressed the victim as "Kaede," rather than "Kaede-chan," and concluded by saying, "We will never forget you."

