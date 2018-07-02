Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Father of actor Tadanobu Asano arrested again for using stimulant drugs

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested Yukihisa Sato, 68, the father of 44-year-old actor Tadanobu Asano on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law for the second time.

A police officer saw Sato with a young woman in a convenience store in Machida last Friday night, Fuji TV reported. The officer said Sato was acting suspiciously, sweating profusely and slurring his words. He was detained for voluntary questioning. Police said Sato’s urine tested positive for a stimulant drug or kakuseizai, as it is called in Japanese.

Sato has admitted to the charge, and was quoted by police as saying he had been using the stimulants since mid-June.

Last November, Sato was arrested for the same offense. At that time, Shibuya police officers saw him walking unsteadily along a street in Dogenzaka at around 2 a.m. on Nov 30 and stopped him for questioning. He was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and was asked to accompany officers to the police station. An analysis of his urine tested positive for a stimulant drug. He was given a suspended sentence.

