Father of missing 3-year-old Fukui boy says last month has been ‘like hell’

The father of a three-year-old boy who has been missing in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, since Dec 9, told media on Tuesday that the last month has been like hell for his family.

“We strongly believe that wherever he is, Ren is safe and well and want him back with us as fast as possible. The last month has been like hell,” Ren’s father, Ryoji, told media, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they still have no leads on the fate of Ren Tanaka who disappeared from his father’s car a month ago.

Ren was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec 9, when his father, Ryoji, left him in the car in the parking lot of his office building. He was away from the car for about 10 minutes. When he came back, his son was gone.

Tanaka told police his son had been sitting in the front passenger seat with his seat belt fastened, but that he did not lock the car doors.

The area where the boy went missing is located near a river, and due to rain that day, the water level had risen.

Police believe he may have gotten out of the car and walked to the river where he fell in, but have also not ruled out the possibility that someone may have taken the boy from the car.

However, surrounding street security cameras show no footage of Ren walking in the area, either alone or with somebody.

In the month since Ren disappeared, more than 1,500 police and firefighters have searched the area where the car was parked, a nearby river and drains but no trace of the boy's whereabouts have turned up.

Ren is approximately 100 cm tall, of thin build, and was wearing a green hooded jumper at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with any information that might help police is asked to call 0778-24-0110.

