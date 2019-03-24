Father of murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl marks 2nd anniversary of her death

The father of a nine-year-old girl murdered by the former head of a parents' group at an elementary school in Matsuo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday visited the site where his daughter’s body was found to offer prayers.

Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade student at Mutsumi Daini Elementary School in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, went missing on March 24, 2017, and was found dead near a drainage ditch in the city of Abiko two days later.

Yasumasa Shibuya, then 47, was arrested on April 14 that year and later indicted on suspicion of abducting Linh, sexually assaulting and strangling her before abandoning her body. Last July, he was sentenced to life in prison.

On Sunday, the victim’s father, Le Anh Hao, 36, who had asked prosecutors to seek the death penalty, visited the spot in Abiko where Linh’s body was found. Flowers were also placed at the scene by local residents.

He said he thinks of his daughter every day and wishes he could see her again. He said he can’t understand why his daughter was kidnapped and killed. He added he still feels anger because Shibuya never explained his actions or apologized during his trial.

On Saturday, some of her classmates visited the home of Linh's parents, bringing gifts of paper cranes and drawings of rainbows.

