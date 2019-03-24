Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father of murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl marks 2nd anniversary of her death

0 Comments
CHIBA

The father of a nine-year-old girl murdered by the former head of a parents' group at an elementary school in Matsuo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday visited the site where his daughter’s body was found to offer prayers.

Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade student at Mutsumi Daini Elementary School in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, went missing on March 24, 2017, and was found dead near a drainage ditch in the city of Abiko two days later.

Yasumasa Shibuya, then 47, was arrested on April 14 that year and later indicted on suspicion of abducting Linh, sexually assaulting and strangling her before abandoning her body. Last July, he was sentenced to life in prison.

On Sunday, the victim’s father, Le Anh Hao, 36, who had asked prosecutors to seek the death penalty, visited the spot in Abiko where Linh’s body was found. Flowers were also placed at the scene by local residents.

He said he thinks of his daughter every day and wishes he could see her again. He said he can’t understand why his daughter was kidnapped and killed. He added he still feels anger because Shibuya never explained his actions or apologized during his trial.

On Saturday, some of her classmates visited the home of Linh's parents, bringing gifts of paper cranes and drawings of rainbows.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Shimanami Kaido

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Lifestyle

Themed Travel: From Tokyo To Shizuoka In Search Of Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining