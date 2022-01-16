Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father of suspect arrested over knife attack outside University of Tokyo issues public apology

3 Comments
TOKYO

The father of a 17-year-old boy arrested on Saturday for stabbing two students about to take a standardized university entrance exam, as well as a 72-year-old man at the entrance to the University of Tokyo, has issued a public apology.

The stabbing incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. in front of the university’s main gate in Bunkyo Ward. The two 18-year-old students — a boy and a girl —sustained minor injuries, while the man required surgery. The suspect, who is from Nagoya, slashed all three in the back. Prior to the attack, he started a fire at nearby Todaimae subway station. Police quoted him as saying he was not doing well at school and wanted to cause an incident so he could die.

On Sunday, his father issued a public apology regarding the attack through his lawyer.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my son causing a disturbance to society. To those who have suffered due to this attack, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I pray for your speedy recovery and would like to also apologize to the victims’ families and all people concerned. Currently, law enforcement officials are in the investigative stage, and we’ve been told to refrain from taking any action regarding this case. It is deeply regretful that I will be unable to visit the victims and apologize in person. I am sincerely sorry for this incident.”

I feel sorry for him too.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Iron Lad

I feel sorry for him too.

Yes, he is in a terrible position. He probably knew his son had problems, but could he have foreseen this? I doubt it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I gotta question the sanity of an education system that puts so much pressure on teenagers to succeed on exams that going on a suicidal stabbing/fire setting rampage seems a better option to getting bad scores on them.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

