 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Father pleads not guilty to aiding daughter in beheading of man in hotel

2 Comments
SAPPORO

The father of a 30-year-old woman accused of murdering of a man found decapitated in a Sapporo hotel in 2023 pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding his daughter in the killing.

Osamu Tamura, a 61-year-old psychiatrist, allegedly assisted in the murder of the male company worker by purchasing items for his daughter Runa such as a saw and suitcase believed to have been used in the crime between June and July 2023, according to the indictment.

He is also suspected of driving his daughter to and from near the crime scene on the day of the incident and filming Runa damaging the head of the 62-year-old victim at their home after the murder, it said.

"There are several things that I believe are different (from the facts)," Tamura said in his first court hearing at the Sapporo District Court.

The victim was found naked and headless in a hotel in the Susukino entertainment district of the northern Japanese city on July 2, 2023. His head was subsequently found in the bathroom of the Tamura residence.

Runa, who has been indicted on charges of murder, allegedly killed the man by stabbing him in the neck at around 11:15 p.m. on July 1, and took the head home in a suitcase after beheading him.

Her mother, Hiroko, is also accused of allowing Runa to hide the victim's head at home and the filming of her daughter damaging the corpse, but pleaded not guilty in a court hearing that began in June last year.

The dates for Runa's court hearings have not been determined.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why did he (and his wife) feel the need to film the mutilation?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

His head was subsequently found in the bathroom of the Tamura residence.

That is, I think, quite significant.

A real family of ghouls who should never see the light of day again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The cross dressing victim had apparently incurred the wrath of the daughter after raping her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog