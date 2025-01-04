Father, son arrested for assaulting police officer at Sapporo game center

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 48-year-old man and his 27-year-old son on suspicion of causing a public disturbance and obstructing police in the performance of their duties at a game center.

According to police, the trouble started at around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Police said the father and son were both drunk. They had come to the game center at a commercial facility with acquaintances.

Witnesses said the father and son were acting violently, and an employee called 110. When police arrived, the father assaulted a police officer by kicking his leg, while the man’s son shoved the officer in the chest.

When questioned by police, the father was quoted as saying "I don't remember," while his son said, “Look at the security camera footage and you can see what happened.”

