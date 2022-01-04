Father, son found dead in Oita likely killed each other, police say

Police in Oita city investigating the deaths of a 79-year-old man and his 47-year-old son whose bodies were found on Jan 1 say it is likely the two men killed each other.

Police said their investigation has revealed that Seiji Miura and his son Yudai, who lived in another location, were fighting shortly before their deaths, Sankei Shimbun reported. Miura’s wife called police after being awoken by the sound of a loud argument in the downstairs living room.

She went down to see what was happening and saw her husband and son covered in blood, at which point she called police. Both men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said both men had knife wounds and that bloodied knives were found at the scene. They added there were no signs that anyone else had entered the house.

