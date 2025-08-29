 Japan Today
crime

Father, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Niigata home

NIIGATA

A 39-year-old man, his 2-year-old daughter, and his 1-year-old son were found collapsed in their home in Niigata City on Thursday night, police said Friday.

The three were taken to hospital, but were confirmed dead on arrival, NHK reported. Police suspect the father, Makoto Otsuka, killed the children and then himself.

According to police, Otsuka’s wife called police at around at around 10 p.m. and said that when she returned home, she found her husband and two children unconscious and not breathing.

When police arrived, they found the three in the living room on the second floor of the three-story house. All three had external injuries but the house showed no signs of anyone having broken in.

Police said autopsies will be held to determine the cause of death.

The house is in a residential area about 400 meters northwest of JR Niigata Station.

