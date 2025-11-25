Female caregiver arrested for attempted arson at 91-year-old man's home

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested for attempting to set fire to the home of a 91-year-old man in Betsukai town, Hokkaido, where she worked as a caregiver.

Police said Tomoyo Yoshida, a visiting caregiver for JA Nakaharubetsu, is suspected of attempting arson in March of this year by setting fire to the entrance of the man’s home, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Yoshida has also been arrested of stealing the man's cash card on a previous visit.

Police said Yoshida, who was arrested on Monday, allegedly used the man’s cash card to steal 138,000 yen from a convenience store ATM, three days prior to the attempted arson incident. The house was not seriously damaged by the fire and no one was injured.

The elderly man was quoted by local media as saying about Yoshida: “She comes over on Mondays and Fridays and cooks for me. She's a very kind person, so I was surprised to hear about her arrest."

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the allegations and told them, "I set the fire to the house so no one would find out that I had stolen the cash card.”

