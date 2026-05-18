Female employee at brothel stabbed; regular ‘customer’ in his 50s arrested

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in her 20s at a brothel on Sunday.

According to police, a call came into 119 at around 7:50 p.m. from the brothel in Musashino City, reporting that a female employee has been stabbed by a customer, TBS reported.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the neck and back with a knife by a male customer who was a regular visitor to the establishment. She was taken to the hospital, but her life is not in danger, police said.

The man was apprehended on the spot by a male employee and detained until police arrived. Police said the woman had never reported any trouble with him before and he has so far given no motive for stabbing her.

The scene of the incident is an area with many restaurants and other establishments, right next to JR Kichijoji Station.

© Japan Today