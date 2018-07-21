Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Female police unit sent to flood-hit Okayama to ease tensions in shelters

2 Comments
TOKYO

Following torrential rains in west Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has dispatched a unit of female police officers to help in flood-stricken communities in Okayama Prefecture. The team will stay there until July 29.

The Kizuna Police Unit is visiting emergency shelter facilities in order to consult with victims and give advice on crime prevention, Sankei Shimbun reported. Twenty-one women from the community safety division were assigned to the group.

Kuniko Takahashi, who is heading the team, said:  “I believe that the victims are tired both physically and mentally. We want to listen to their stories with sincerity in the hope that it lightens their burden.”

Some of the female officers in the group are originally from Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which was one of the areas hardest hit by flooding and landslides.

Furthermore, victims in the afflicted areas have reported feelings of stress due to prolonged periods of evacuation and the fact that they have no personal privacy in shelters. By lending an ear to these victims of natural disasters, the Kizuna team hopes to alleviate their anxiety and prevent trouble between them, Takahashi said.

Which just goes to show that Japanese male cops are insensitive and unable to handle people in stressful situations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What is this, a short story. Are we expected to read between the lines? Tension and trouble between whom? No doubt the shelters themselves have some female staff and/or volunteers so why are female police required? Bizarro.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

