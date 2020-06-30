University student consulted with police before being killed by acquaintance

Shizuoka Prefectural Police have revealed that a 19-year-old female university student who was stabbed to death on Saturday in Numazu had consulted with law enforcement officials about being stalked on social network sites.
Mirai Yamada was stabbed at around 1:20 p.m. as she walked home after finishing her part-time shift at a convenience store, Fuji TV reported. A local resident heard a woman scream for help several times, and called 110. Police rushed to the scene and found Yamada lying on the ground, bleeding from several stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.
Police detained Aoi Hori near the scene of the crime. Police said Hori, who is from Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture, and Yamada were acquainted and that both attended the College of International Relations of Nihon University in Mishima.
Police said Hori has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.
Numazu police said Yamada consulted them in January about being stalked online but did not reveal if Yamada was referring to Hori. Police said they gave her guidance on anti-crime prevention measures and did not hear back from her again.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
rainyday
There is a real problem with how police here handle stalker complaints and this sums it up pretty well. A victim being stalked literally by her own murderer goes to the police for help and all they did was explain one of their PR brochures to her.
You'd almost think they were hoping not to ever hear back from her, which is pretty much their entire approach to all of these. Not that they want anything bad to happen to the victims, but they really don't want it to become a problem they have to deal with, so everyone gets the brush off.
TheReds
Imagine if it was their own daughter they would jump up and go all out to track the stalker down. Conviction rate almost 100% but when it matters they always fail. What's the point???