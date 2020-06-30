University student consulted with police before being killed by acquaintance

Shizuoka Prefectural Police have revealed that a 19-year-old female university student who was stabbed to death on Saturday in Numazu had consulted with law enforcement officials about being stalked on social network sites.

Mirai Yamada was stabbed at around 1:20 p.m. as she walked home after finishing her part-time shift at a convenience store, Fuji TV reported. A local resident heard a woman scream for help several times, and called 110. Police rushed to the scene and found Yamada lying on the ground, bleeding from several stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Police detained Aoi Hori near the scene of the crime. Police said Hori, who is from Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture, and Yamada were acquainted and that both attended the College of International Relations of Nihon University in Mishima.

Police said Hori has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

Numazu police said Yamada consulted them in January about being stalked online but did not reveal if Yamada was referring to Hori. Police said they gave her guidance on anti-crime prevention measures and did not hear back from her again.

