Female worker being held hostage at internet cafe in Saitama

A female worker at an internet cafe near Tokyo is being held hostage by a male customer but she is believed to be unharmed, local police revealed Friday.
The police said they received a report from the cafe in Saitama city at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday that the woman, in her 20s, had entered the male customer's booth at 2:20 p.m. after being called by him, but had not re-emerged since then.
The man entered the cafe at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. He has apparently made no demands for any money for the woman's release.
On Friday morning, the police continued trying to persuade the man to release the woman and leave the booth, the door of which is locked from the inside. It has not been confirmed whether the man is in possession of any kind of weapon.
The internet cafe occupies the sixth and seventh floors of a building on a shopping street near JR Omiya Station, with the booth located on the seventh floor.
On Thursday evening, the operator of the internet cafe simply told Kyodo News, "We are looking into the situation."© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
A loser who couldn’t get his favorite comic at the cafe?
Bungle
Nerd in a booth acting out some kind of LARP?
AustPaul
“On Thursday evening, the operator of the internet cafe simply told Kyodo News, "We are looking into the situation."
Yeah ok whatever - I’d expect a statement from the local Police anyway.
Hope it gets resolved soon
timeon
that's almost 24 hours, a horrible experience for the poor lady.
once one night passes and the perpetrator doesn't free the hostage, should't the police be a bit more active? Of course, we don't know the details
Bjorn Tomention
He is taking RansomeWare literally................
Fighto!
Hoping and praying the poor lady is OK, and that this psychopath is taken down.
Tora
Just send in the Japanese equivalent of SWAT and take the idiot out already.
Numan
Hope she is safely released. Is this an infatuation with the woman or an attempt to take their furstration on the easiest target available?
There are all sorts that frequent internet cafes. Some are just tourists/travelers, the working poor, highly stressed individuals, social loners, and/or mentally disturbed.
I read somewhere that the author of Attack on Titan worked at an internet cafe, and that experience was inspiration for the manga. In particular, he recalled an experience where a customer was upset and attempting to assault him and no matter what he did the customer would not listen to reason. He just kind of looked past him like he was nothing. No acknowledgement of his existence.
If you have read or watch the series, these giants that do not blink and with no communication ability and permanent smiles or frowns just eat people with any explanation.