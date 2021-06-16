Female worker being held hostage at internet cafe in Saitama

A female worker at an internet cafe near Tokyo is being held hostage by a male customer but she is believed to be unharmed, local police revealed Friday.

The police said they received a report from the cafe in Saitama city at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday that the woman, in her 20s, had entered the male customer's booth at 2:20 p.m. after being called by him, but had not re-emerged since then.

The man entered the cafe at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. He has apparently made no demands for any money for the woman's release.

On Friday morning, the police continued trying to persuade the man to release the woman and leave the booth, the door of which is locked from the inside. It has not been confirmed whether the man is in possession of any kind of weapon.

The internet cafe occupies the sixth and seventh floors of a building on a shopping street near JR Omiya Station, with the booth located on the seventh floor.

On Thursday evening, the operator of the internet cafe simply told Kyodo News, "We are looking into the situation."

