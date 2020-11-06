Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fetus found in garbage truck in Iwate

2 Comments
IWATE

A fetus was found in a garbage truck in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday, police said Saturday.

According to police, the fetus was found at around 9 a.m. when an employee at the garbage disposal area opened the truck, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the gender of the 15-cm-long fetus could not be determined. It weighed about 60 grams.

Police said the driver told them he started work at around 8:30 a.m. and made pick-ups at about 10 locations.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

WOW! And what about the placenta? She is in trouble if that did not come out!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So sad. But 60g? Sounds like a miscarriage, I have never heard of a baby that small.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If it was fifteen centimetres long, then it most certainly weighed more than sixty grams; most likely an arithmetical error or translational error...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog