Fetus found in garbage truck in Iwate

A fetus was found in a garbage truck in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday, police said Saturday.

According to police, the fetus was found at around 9 a.m. when an employee at the garbage disposal area opened the truck, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the gender of the 15-cm-long fetus could not be determined. It weighed about 60 grams.

Police said the driver told them he started work at around 8:30 a.m. and made pick-ups at about 10 locations.

© Japan Today