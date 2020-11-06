Fetus found in garbage truck in Iwate

A fetus was found in a garbage truck in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday, police said Saturday.
According to police, the fetus was found at around 9 a.m. when an employee at the garbage disposal area opened the truck, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the gender of the 15-cm-long fetus could not be determined. It weighed about 60 grams.
Police said the driver told them he started work at around 8:30 a.m. and made pick-ups at about 10 locations.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Paul
WOW! And what about the placenta? She is in trouble if that did not come out!!!
Zaphod
So sad. But 60g? Sounds like a miscarriage, I have never heard of a baby that small.
3RENSHO
If it was fifteen centimetres long, then it most certainly weighed more than sixty grams; most likely an arithmetical error or translational error...