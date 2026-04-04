Fight breaks out among foreign tourists on train in Yamanashi Prefecture

A fight broke out among two groups of foreign tourists on a Fujikyu Railway train traveling through Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday, causing cancellations or delays for a total of 16 trains on both the northbound and southbound lines.
According to Fujisanroku Electric Railway, the trouble started at around 12:30 p.m. in the second car of a three-car local train bound for Kawaguchiko, near Higashi-Katsura Station in Tsuru City, over issues such as "who stuck their leg out" and "who didn't," NTV reported. The dispute then escalated into a brawl involving several people.
Conductors intervened and the fight subsided, but two people were injured.
The train was stopped at Higashi-Katsura Station for nearly an hour and several foreign passengers involved were handed over to the police.
Approximately 400 other passengers were on the train, but none were involved in the incident. They were advised to transfer to subsequent trains.
The incident caused a total of four train cancellations on the Fujikyu Railway Line (both northbound and southbound), and delays to 12 trains, including express trains, affecting a total of 2,150 people.
Normal operations resumed around 5 p.m.© Japan Today
31 Comments
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Five Families
Foreign tourists-From what country-countries? JT would be better if you indicated that so, we know who to avoid.
diagonalslip
what on earth does that mean?
jeffy
I hope the train company sues the foreigners for damages like they are wont to do to the families of those whi commit suicide by train. If that is considered appropriate, how much more this?
Akula
I imagine these tourists will not be in the country much longer. Thankfully Japan takes such antisocial behaviour seriously.
OssanAmerica
Police and the railway have not disclosed the nationalites involved.
However, in the Kawaguchko/Fuhisan are the largest tourists groups are, Chinese, SKorean, Taiwanese, Thai in that order. There are of course Western tourists but not in groups.
itsonlyrocknroll
Oh my, what explosive combination self-esteem self-importance, add the invisible shield or bubble, catalyst, personal space,
In this case enthused with a toxic mix of national foreign pride, if this space is believed to be violated challenged.
How weak dysfunctional, an ego so easily injured, to provoke physical force to control, intimidate?
Example need to be made here, no excuses
What difference knwoing the nationality?
Prison time, under the harshest J jail conditions.
No less
itsonlyrocknroll
There are families, children on a once in a lifetime time to view mount Fuji.
Firefly, I witness this a few times commuting to work in London, unprovoked random, starts with a shove, then the potty mouth foul language, finally handbags.
The men have to step in, and break it all up.
ClippetyClop
Somedody stretched a leg out, somebody trippped over it, beer was probably spilled, girlfriend possibly insulted, then a dust up broke out.
Seems quite straightforward.
diagonalslip
ClippetyClopToday 05:17 pm JST
Somedody stretched a leg out, somebody trippped over it, beer was probably spilled, girlfriend possibly insulted, then a dust up broke out.
Monty
Foreign tourists-From what country-countries? JT would be better if you indicated that so, we know who to avoid.
You guys want to know who they are?
I can tell you...a bunch of the highest level idiots the world has ever seen!
falseflagsteve
Never see a brawl in a train here, seen some shouting when drunk and a few mental people shouting but that’s about it. Obviously punctuality is a big thing here so people would be ruddy cross and have their plans disrupted.
Mind you round here JR are dreadful and it’s quite normal for trains to be delayed, hasn’t been so bad the last year or so mind.
Legrande
@Ossan
in the Kawaguchko/Fuhisan are the largest tourists groups are, Chinese, SKorean, Taiwanese, Thai in that order. There are of course Western tourists but not in groups.
So of course as according to you Western tourists do not travel in groups to Kawaguchi/Fuji san (although they do seem to travel in groups everywhere else lol) it must be that the people involved are either Chinese SKorean Taiwanese or Thai... you should appoint yourself as head investigator for the National police, that way more criminals could be apprehended by your keen powers of reasoning and perception, no need to consult hard evidence case by case we can just jump to conclusions
bass4funk
Terrible, never had a brawl on the train, but Fukuoka on a Friday and Saturday night can have some shady people, so you do need to be a bit careful.
OssanAmerica
Nope. According to public info easily searchable by anyone, Western tourists as "groups" are far less than the others named. Don't use absolutism to start a pointless argument,
ClippetyClop
That's what it's all a-bout. ♬
Bulb_a_day_garlic
Ha! One arrested you can be detained 23 days without charge, then deemed a "flight risk" and detained until trial, then sentenced and detained until deportation...
I imagine these tourists will be in the country for quite a few more months yet.
ClippetyClop
I live in the area, and Australians make up the largest group of, 'Tourists Most Likely To Have a Row on a Train'.
Now, I'm in no way saying it was our Aussie cousins who were involved in nor caused that kerfuffle.
kurisupisu
The article is short on facts: Nationalities? Arrests? Injuries? Medical treatment?
Salient information not forthcoming
Steven Shaw
@diagonalslip
With your username, I think we can all take an educated guess that it means someone was diagonally tripped, or thought to have been purposely tripped.
Harry_Gatto
When, and if, they are charged their nationalities will be announced.
HappyDaruma
We are reading it just because they are foreigners.
Quarrels between groups of drunken japanese are not unusual, however they are not in the news.
Makoto Shimizu
It seems that it is necessary to the police to develop, create a better planning for events like this.
To interrupt all traffic from 12:30 to 17:00 because of a fight in a train doesn't seem to be resonable, unless there were fatal victims, deaths.
WoodyLee
Out of Japan on the next BOAT and with no reentry allowed.
Vanillasludge
I love how we’re all dying to know the nationalities…hoping it’s not our own…
wallace
It's all bad for all foreign residents and other tourists,
spinningplates
Makoto ShimizuToday 07:05 pm JST
To interrupt all traffic from 12:30 to 17:00 because of a fight in a train doesn't seem to be resonable, unless there were fatal victims, deaths.
Absolutely agree with THIS take. Get them off the train, apprehend them. Easy, and should take 10 minutes to do safely.
Probably the ONLY Police officer available was several kilometers away and traveling by bicycle; thus due to the new laws he had to walk in areas not specifically signed for riding, and come to a full stop at every stop sign.
OssanAmerica
True, they are not unusual. But we don't hear of many brawls onboard trains, to the extent that it causes cancellations or delays for a total of 16 trains on both track sides.
diagonalslip
diagonalslip
"Fight breaks out among foreign tourists".... ever noticed how fights 'break out'.... wars 'break out.... nope! people fight, whatever the scale....
Spitfire vopisok
I mean, that’s a pretty big leap from a few people to an entire nationality.
So if several people from a country fight, you avoid the whole country? Would you apply that to your own country too?
Antiquesaving
Interesting! How bad was the fight for them to need to shut the line down?
I have been on the Joban line over the past few decades late night and witnessed on more than one occasion either drink people or a certain type of Japanese youth go at it fists flying.
The train stopped police came removed people and a delay of maybe 20 minutes and the train line resumed service.