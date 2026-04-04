Fight breaks out among foreign tourists on train in Yamanashi Prefecture

A fight broke out among two groups of foreign tourists on a Fujikyu Railway train traveling through Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday, causing cancellations or delays for a total of 16 trains on both the northbound and southbound lines.

According to Fujisanroku Electric Railway, the trouble started at around 12:30 p.m. in the second car of a three-car local train bound for Kawaguchiko, near Higashi-Katsura Station in Tsuru City, over issues such as "who stuck their leg out" and "who didn't," NTV reported. The dispute then escalated into a brawl involving several people.

Conductors intervened and the fight subsided, but two people were injured.

The train was stopped at Higashi-Katsura Station for nearly an hour and several foreign passengers involved were handed over to the police.

Approximately 400 other passengers were on the train, but none were involved in the incident. They were advised to transfer to subsequent trains.

The incident caused a total of four train cancellations on the Fujikyu Railway Line (both northbound and southbound), and delays to 12 trains, including express trains, affecting a total of 2,150 people.

Normal operations resumed around 5 p.m.

© Japan Today