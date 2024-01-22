Filipino man arrested over bodies found under Tokyo home

A Filipino man has been arrested in connection with the case of a couple whose bodies were found with stab wounds underneath their home in Tokyo last week, police said Tuesday, following the arrest of a Filipino woman.

Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34, is suspected of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at their residence in Tokyo's Adachi Ward. He has admitted to the allegations following his arrest Monday, according to the police.

Dela Cruz appears to be an acquaintance of Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, who was arrested Friday over the same allegations, the police said.

Dela Cruz's potential involvement emerged after Morales, a former girlfriend of the deceased couple's son, was seen with an individual in security camera footage taken in the house's vicinity on Jan 16, the police said.

A resident of Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Dela Cruz came to Japan as a technical trainee last July. Police believe he conspired with Morales to dispose of the couple's bodies under their home around Jan 16.

Morales denies any knowledge of the allegations, investigators said.

The case came to light after the couple's son called the police upon finding traces of blood at the home on Jan 16. Officers discovered the bodies under a bathroom floor on Thursday.

Both bodies were found with multiple stab wounds, with Norihiro Takahashi's injuries indicating signs of a struggle, investigative sources have said.

© KYODO