Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Filipino man arrested over bodies found under Tokyo home

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Filipino man has been arrested in connection with the case of a couple whose bodies were found with stab wounds underneath their home in Tokyo last week, police said Tuesday, following the arrest of a Filipino woman.

Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz, 34, is suspected of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at their residence in Tokyo's Adachi Ward. He has admitted to the allegations following his arrest Monday, according to the police.

Dela Cruz appears to be an acquaintance of Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, who was arrested Friday over the same allegations, the police said.

Dela Cruz's potential involvement emerged after Morales, a former girlfriend of the deceased couple's son, was seen with an individual in security camera footage taken in the house's vicinity on Jan 16, the police said.

A resident of Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Dela Cruz came to Japan as a technical trainee last July. Police believe he conspired with Morales to dispose of the couple's bodies under their home around Jan 16.

Morales denies any knowledge of the allegations, investigators said.

The case came to light after the couple's son called the police upon finding traces of blood at the home on Jan 16. Officers discovered the bodies under a bathroom floor on Thursday.

Both bodies were found with multiple stab wounds, with Norihiro Takahashi's injuries indicating signs of a struggle, investigative sources have said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog