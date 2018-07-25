Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Filipino man gets life term over 2004 gang rape-murder

MITO, Japan

A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a Filipino man to life in prison over the gang rape and murder of a university student in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo in 2004.

The Mito District Court ruled that Jerico Mori Lampano, 36, played a leading role in conspiring with two other Filipino men to kill the 21-year-old Ibaraki University student after gang raping her.

Presiding Judge Yoshihiro Ogasawara called the crime "relentless and cruel," pointing out the men slashed the victim in the neck several times while strangling her.

The sentence was in line with prosecutors' demand. Lampano's defense lawyers had sought a limited prison term as he pleaded guilty and had shown remorse for the attack after having a daughter of his own.

But the court concluded that the defendant deserved life imprisonment.

According to the ruling, Lampano conspired with the other two men to abduct the student in a vehicle in the town of Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan. 31, 2004. The men raped and killed the victim by slashing her neck on a riverbank in the village of Miho.

The two other men, who were minors and colleagues of Lampano at the time of the crime, returned to the Philippines and have been placed on an international wanted list. It remains uncertain if they will be prosecuted as Japan does not have an extradition treaty with the Philippines.

