Filipino man indicted over 2004 murder of Japanese student

A 33-year-old Filipino man has been indicted over the rape and murder of a 21-year-old university student in Ibaraki Prefecture in 2004.

The suspect, who was arrested on Jan 24 after voluntarily agreeing to return to Japan from the Philippines, had admitted to taking part in the crime with two other Filipino men, aged 19 and 18 at the time.

The Ibaraki District Court ordered the suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation for three months, Fuji TV reported. On Friday, prosecutors said that the man, who has not been named because he was a minor when the crime was committed, was judged mentally competent to stand trial.

The three men raped and killed the student by cutting her throat multiple times on a riverbank in the village of Miho, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan 31, 2004, after abducting her in a vehicle in the nearby town of Ami earlier that day, Kyodo News reported.

All three men said they had been taking drugs before and after the crime.

The two other suspects were arrested and sentenced to life in prison. They were convicted after their DNA was found on the victim's body The suspect who arrested in January left for the Philippines after the crime and was put on an international wanted list. He confessed in Manila in 2017, indicating that he was ready to return to Japan to stand trial.

© Japan Today/Kyodo