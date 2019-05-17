Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Filipino man indicted over 2004 murder of Japanese student

0 Comments
MITO, Ibaraki

A 33-year-old Filipino man has been indicted over the rape and murder of a 21-year-old university student in Ibaraki Prefecture in 2004.

The suspect, who was arrested on Jan 24 after voluntarily agreeing to return to Japan from the Philippines, had admitted to taking part in the crime with two other Filipino men, aged 19 and 18 at the time.

The Ibaraki District Court ordered the suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation for three months, Fuji TV reported. On Friday, prosecutors said that the man, who has not been named because he was a minor when the crime was committed, was judged mentally competent to stand trial.

The three men raped and killed the student by cutting her throat multiple times on a riverbank in the village of Miho, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan 31, 2004, after abducting her in a vehicle in the nearby town of Ami earlier that day, Kyodo News reported.

All three men said they had been taking drugs before and after the crime.

The two other suspects were arrested and sentenced to life in prison. They were convicted after their DNA was found on the victim's body The suspect who arrested in January left for the Philippines after the crime and was put on an international wanted list. He confessed in Manila in 2017, indicating that he was ready to return to Japan to stand trial.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL