Filipino woman killed, another injured after being hit by car

One Filipino woman was killed and another is in a critical condition Saturday after both were hit by a car while walking home from work in the northeastern city of Yamagata, police said.

Inoue Colline Grace Coner, 33, was confirmed dead and Konno Queenie Dumas, 30, was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical condition, local police said.

The accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. when the women, who both live in the city, were returning home from work.

They may have been crossing the road when the accident occurred, according to police.

The police arrested the driver Kenya Oba, 35, at the scene.

