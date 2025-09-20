Financial institution manager arrested on suspicion of embezzling ¥106 million

Police in Kushimoto town, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested the manager of a financial institution on suspicion of embezzlement by allegedly taking 106 million yen in operating funds from the bank.

The suspect, Hiroshi Nitta, 44, is the manager of the Kushimoto branch of the Nagisa Shinkin Fisheries Cooperative Association, TV Asahi reported.

Police said he is suspected of taking 106 million yen in operating funds stored in the safe of the bank where he was the manager, between Sept 12 and Sept 16.

An employee contacted the police on the 16th, reporting that money had disappeared from the safe. A letter written by the suspect was found in the safe, which read, "I'm sorry for betraying you all in this way."

Police issued an arrest warrant for Nitta and were searching for him when he turned himself in to Shinjuku Police Station in Tokyo at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, Nitta has admitted taking the money and said he "was doing it to repay debts."

© Japan Today