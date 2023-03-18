Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fire department official arrested for shoplifting

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Yawata, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old fire department section chief on suspicion of shoplifting.

According to police, the suspect tried to leave a supermarket with confectionery and toilet paper that he had not paid for at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. The items were valued at 1,200 yen. He was detained by two store employees.

Police said the suspect was arrested once before in 2021 for shoplifting from five convenience stores. No charges were filed and he was suspended for five months.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The suspect was arrested once before in 2021 for shoplifting from five convenience stores. No charges were filed and he was suspended for five months.

So this year he will get another suspended five months?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel