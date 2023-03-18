Fire department official arrested for shoplifting

Police in Yawata, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old fire department section chief on suspicion of shoplifting.

According to police, the suspect tried to leave a supermarket with confectionery and toilet paper that he had not paid for at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. The items were valued at 1,200 yen. He was detained by two store employees.

Police said the suspect was arrested once before in 2021 for shoplifting from five convenience stores. No charges were filed and he was suspended for five months.

