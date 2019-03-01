Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fire department worker arrested for spitting on woman on train

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 34-year-old employee of the Tokyo Fire Department for spitting on a woman aboard the JR Tokaido Line. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yasunari Nozaki, who lives in Totsuka Ward in Yokohama, spat on the 32-year-old woman who managed to grab his arm and hold onto him until the train reached the next station, Chigasaki, where staff contacted police.

Prior to his arrest, Nozaki was drinking alcohol with a colleague in Yokohama City. Police said he was drunk at the time of his arrest and and has denied the allegations by claiming he “doesn’t remember the incident clearly.”

They must teach this nonsense in seminars somewhere. In any event, these are not excuses and if proven he should lose his job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They must teach this nonsense in seminars somewhere.

Or get this, there is this weird phenomenon where people get too drunk and can't remember what happened. I know it's hard to believe, but I assure you from first hand experience - this very week even - it does happen. You wake up, and can't remember parts of the night, and other parts are kind of hazy. It's true!

In any event, these are not excuses and if proven he should lose his job.

Where did you get the idea he would think this would get him excused?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

