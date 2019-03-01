Fire department worker arrested for spitting on woman on train

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 34-year-old employee of the Tokyo Fire Department for spitting on a woman aboard the JR Tokaido Line.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yasunari Nozaki, who lives in Totsuka Ward in Yokohama, spat on the 32-year-old woman who managed to grab his arm and hold onto him until the train reached the next station, Chigasaki, where staff contacted police.

Prior to his arrest, Nozaki was drinking alcohol with a colleague in Yokohama City. Police said he was drunk at the time of his arrest and and has denied the allegations by claiming he “doesn’t remember the incident clearly.”

