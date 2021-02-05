Firefighter arrested for shoplifting in convenience store

Police in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old firefighter on suspicion of shoplifting in a convenience store.
According to police, Takuto Moriya entered the store at around 7:30 a.m. Friday and pocketed four items, including onigiri and a canned coffee drink, worth about 800 yen, Sankei Shimbun reported. He left the store without paying but was seen by a store employee who called out to him.
Moriya ignored the man and drove away. But he returned to the store parking lot about 20 minutes later and was arrested by police.
Moriya was quoted by police as saying that it was a waste of change to pay for the items. He told police he was on his way to work when he shoplifted the items.© Japan Today
Jonathan Prin
National news for 800¥ !
As if no other crimes were existing, no bullying, no...
I know crime is low but please assess the seriousness of what is explained.
The guy even came back with remorse.
Just fine him. Done. No need of prosecution or whatsoever.
Police go for politicians who steal legally each day millions if not billions of yens (amakudari, night spending, etc.)