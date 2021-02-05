Firefighter arrested for shoplifting in convenience store

Police in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old firefighter on suspicion of shoplifting in a convenience store.

According to police, Takuto Moriya entered the store at around 7:30 a.m. Friday and pocketed four items, including onigiri and a canned coffee drink, worth about 800 yen, Sankei Shimbun reported. He left the store without paying but was seen by a store employee who called out to him.

Moriya ignored the man and drove away. But he returned to the store parking lot about 20 minutes later and was arrested by police.

Moriya was quoted by police as saying that it was a waste of change to pay for the items. He told police he was on his way to work when he shoplifted the items.

