crime

Firefighter arrested for voyeuristic filming on smartphone

SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old firefighter on suspicion disturbing the public peace after he used his smartphone camera to film up a woman’s skirt in a retail store. 

According to police, Masashi Sato, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to see what kind of underwear the woman was wearing.” 

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sato is accused of covertly filming up the skirt of a 28-year-old woman who was shopping in the clothing section of the store.  

When the woman realized what Sato was doing, she called out and Sato fled, dropping his smartphone. When he returned to try and retrieve it, an employee grabbed him and kept him in the store until police arrived.

Sounds like a real champion....

Is his profession of such importance to put it in the title ? I mean he was not on duty at the time so...

Another Japanese male suffering an illness that is reaching plague proportions. However, they already have a cure for this illness. It's called, chemical castration.

