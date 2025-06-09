Firefighter dismissed for groping woman on bus; his third such offense

The Tokyo Fire Department on Monday dismissed a 21-year-old firefighter after he was arrested on suspicion of groping a woman on a bus.

The suspect, Atsuhisa Narada, who works at Kitatama West Fire Station, was quoted by police as saying, "I did it to relieve stress and satisfy my sexual desires. I am very sorry,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Narada was arrested twice before by police for groping women on buses — in October and November last year. He was subsequently indicted and sentenced to two years in prison suspended for four years in May.

Fire station chief Mitsuru Okada commented, "We take this case seriously and will work to prevent it from happening again."

