Firefighter dismissed for groping woman on bus; his third such offense

The Tokyo Fire Department on Monday dismissed a 21-year-old firefighter after he was arrested on suspicion of groping a woman on a bus.
The suspect, Atsuhisa Narada, who works at Kitatama West Fire Station, was quoted by police as saying, "I did it to relieve stress and satisfy my sexual desires. I am very sorry,” Sankei Shimbun reported.
According to police, Narada was arrested twice before by police for groping women on buses — in October and November last year. He was subsequently indicted and sentenced to two years in prison suspended for four years in May.
Fire station chief Mitsuru Okada commented, "We take this case seriously and will work to prevent it from happening again."© Japan Today
Random
He’s very sorry…that he got caught again. Hopefully now he’ll be spending the next two years in lockup.
HopeSpringsEternal
3 strikes and you're out, and just 21, how odd, as everyone expects it to be old pervert!
falseflagsteve
Third time, ye that’s right third, can you believe it? Well, he obviously a pervert no doubt addicted to vile online pornography. I hope his devices have been checked for more crimes, these types often film their crimes and are in online groups with other perverts.