Fireman arrested after injuring man with judo throw

Police in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old fireman on suspicion of assault after he injured a 49-year-old man with a judo throw. The man had been trying to break up a quarrel between the fireman and a third party.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yusuke Sakai, was drinking in a pub with three friends when he started arguing loudly with one of them.

When the victim, who didn’t know Sakai, tried to break up the argument, Sakai took him outside and hurled him with a shoulder throw. The incident was captured on a street surveillance camera.

After his arrest, Sakai was quoted by police as saying he got angry with the victim for trying to interfere in something that was none of his business.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors found he had suffered a cervical spine structure.

Police said Sakai, who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, holds a 2nd dan rank in judo.

