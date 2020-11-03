Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fireman arrested after injuring man with judo throw

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old fireman on suspicion of assault after he injured a 49-year-old man with a judo throw. The man had been trying to break up a quarrel between the fireman and a third party.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yusuke Sakai, was drinking in a pub with three friends when he started arguing loudly with one of them.

When the victim, who didn’t know Sakai, tried to break up the argument, Sakai took him outside and hurled him with a shoulder throw. The incident was captured on a street surveillance camera.

After his arrest, Sakai was quoted by police as saying he got angry with the victim for trying to interfere in something that was none of his business.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors found he had suffered a cervical spine structure.

Police said Sakai, who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, holds a 2nd dan rank in judo.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Police said Sakai, who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, holds a 2nd dan rank in judo.

He now holds a 1st class rank as a loser

3 ( +4 / -1 )

factcheckerToday 03:47 pm JST

> He now holds a 1st class rank as a loser

Your comment has been checked and found not to be factual

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo