Fireworks thrown into police box in Hyogo Prefecture

Fireworks were thrown into a police box in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Police said whoever did it faces a charge of obstruction of police business.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Four police officers were in the break room when one of them heard the sound of the police box door opening. He went out to the counter and noticed white smoke.

The burnt remains of a firework, approximately 12.5 cm long, were found on the floor in front of the counter. There was no damage to the police box.

Two similar fireworks were also found in the police box's parking lot.

