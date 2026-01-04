 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Fireworks thrown into police box in Hyogo Prefecture

0 Comments
HYOGO

Fireworks were thrown into a police box in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Police said whoever did it faces a charge of obstruction of police business.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Four police officers were in the break room when one of them heard the sound of the police box door opening. He went out to the counter and noticed white smoke.

The burnt remains of a firework, approximately 12.5 cm long, were found on the floor in front of the counter. There was no damage to the police box.

Two similar fireworks were also found in the police box's parking lot.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog