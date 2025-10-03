Five men arrested over attempted robbery using pepper spray

Police in Tokyo have arrested five men on suspicion of attempting to rob a company president by using paper spray on him as he walked along a street.

The suspects are accused of conspiring to pepper spray the man in his 30s, the president of a temp staffing company, on a street in Edogawa Ward, at around 10:20 a.m. on Sept 19, TV Asahi reported. They then attempted to rob the man of approximately 53 million yen in cash he was carrying in a bag. When the man resisted, the gang fled empty-handed.

The man suffered injuries to his eyes and skin.

Police said the suspects are Rei Satokawa, 22, from Kawanishi town, Nara Prefecture; Ryusei Saeki, 21, also from Kawanishi; Mizuki Hanada, 30, from Izumi City, Osaka Prefecture; Takahiro Yamanaka, 39, from Izumi; and Tomotaka Minami, 22, also from Izumi.

Satokawa turned himself in at a police station in Nara Prefecture that night. Police said Satokawa's statements and security camera footage helped reveal the involvement of the four others who were arrested this week.

According to police, Satokawa and Saeki have admitted to the charges. The other three have denied the charges or remained silent.

The five were not acquainted with the victim, and they are believed to be part of a tokuryu group (anonymous crime groups formed on encrypted mobile phone apps). The five men had been calling each other by their anonymous account names.

Police believe that there may have been other people who gave the group instructions. They are also investigating who knew the company president would be carrying that much cash on that day.

