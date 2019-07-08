Flood-hit city copes with thefts targeting disaster victims

Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture.

A western Japan town hit by flooding caused by torrential rain a year ago is now coping with thefts targeting disaster victims who are working to rebuild their lives.

Police have called on people in the Mabi area of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, to "ensure they lock (their homes) and keep an eye on valuable goods especially now the entry of construction-related vehicles is more frequent than immediately after the disaster."

Mabi is one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in western Japan in July last year that claimed the lives of 275 people.

The worst rain disaster in decades killed 137 people in Hiroshima Prefecture, 79 in Okayama Prefecture and 33 in Ehime Prefecture, with more than 10,000 people still living in temporary housing in the three hardest-hit regions.

In the Mabi area, the number of thefts from vehicles in the January to June period this year totaled 14, compared with only one in the same period last year, local police said. All 14 cases involved unlocked vehicles.

In one case, a construction worker in the city of Okayama was arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet from a light truck belonging to a disaster victim who had returned home to help with the reconstruction work, the police said.

Some houses that became vacant following the disaster have also become the target of thefts. In April, a man was arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a flooded house and stealing a table and chair, the police said.

"I stole them so I could use them myself," the man was quoted by the police as saying. The perpetrator himself was a disaster victim.

"The number of vacant houses has increased and many cars unknown (to locals) pass by in the daytime," a Mabi resident in her 70s said. "(The series of thefts) are unacceptable at a time when we are working hard to start a new life."

