Car thefts on rise in Japan; worst in Toyota's heartland

The number of automobile thefts in Japan has been consistently rising in recent years as criminal groups develop increasingly sophisticated tactics to overcome technological advances by automakers and the policing efforts of authorities.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest carmaker by volume, is among companies that have fallen prey to auto thieves armed with smart tools that can override the advanced security systems of luxury models. Despite this, little progress has been made in legislation or other administrative measures to combat the issue.

The number of nationwide auto thefts recognized by police and other law enforcement and investigative authorities increased for the third consecutive year in 2024, totaling 6,080, an uptick of 318 from the previous year, according to the National Police Agency.

While most instances were concentrated in the Kanto area of eastern Japan encompassing the Tokyo metropolitan area, Aichi came top of the prefecture-by-prefecture breakdown for the first time in two years with 866 vehicles stolen, up 168 from 2023.

The central Japan prefecture is home to Toyota and considered the heartland of the country's massive automotive industry. Aichi was followed on the list by Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki and Kanagawa -- all in the Kanto region.

Aichi has become a main target due to its proximity to "ports that serve as hubs for overseas shipments," said a senior official of the prefectural police department.

One of the main hubs for Toyota car shipments is the Port of Nagoya, part of which is located in the prefectural capital. It is Japan's busiest port in terms of total cargo moved.

Aichi Prefecture also boasts relatively high levels of vehicle ownership, with prefectural police saying there is a large percentage of luxury models on the roads. Toyota's Land Cruiser SUV, Alphard minivan, Prius hybrid and Lexuses are regularly atop the list of most stolen vehicles in recent years.

In late February, the Aichi prefectural police in Toyota city, where Toyota Motor is headquartered, visited owners of the most targeted Toyota models and urged them to install security cameras in their parking lots and garages.

The initiative, which began in July of last year, is designed to reduce thefts by understanding how vehicles are kept by owners and providing information on anti-theft products.

A man in his 50s, who purchased the latest model Land Cruiser last summer, utilizes the automaker's security app but is unconvinced of its effectiveness as thieves are always trying to outsmart the manufacturer. He feels like he is caught in "a game of cat and mouse."

According to investigators, some of the stolen vehicles are fenced at salvage yards where they are illegally dismantled and shipped overseas in containers where they are reassembled for sale.

One investigator admitted that "auto theft is a high return crime that leaves few traces at the scene and the value of stolen goods is guaranteed. Even if we're lucky to trace down vehicles, there are cases in which they have already been shipped abroad."

In 2024, only 44.1 percent of vehicular theft cases were uncovered.

In February, the Aichi police arrested three men for stealing vehicles and confiscated a device that gains access to a vehicle's control system to unlock doors and start the engine.

The tool, known as a Controller Area Network or "CAN" invader in Japan, has become the go-to for vehicular theft as it works quickly. "They need about three minutes with little risk of being seen," said another senior Aichi Police official.

Toyota offers a set of anti-theft measures such as a system to block signals from CAN invaders, but an official in charge at Japan's largest carmaker said, "The reality is although we are constantly introducing new technology, there are no measures to prevent all thefts. We hope drivers implement multiple measures simultaneously."

The Democratic Party for the People, one of Japan's opposition parties, submitted two bills to the Diet last year, including an automobile theft prevention bill.

The bill includes the promotion of more aggressive on-site inspections of yards and stricter penalties for organized crime, but deliberations in the Diet have not progressed.

"This is a problem that should be tackled promptly not only by the police but the entire country in cooperation with various ministries and agencies. We will continue to seek the passage of the bill," said DPP policy chief Makoto Hamaguchi.

