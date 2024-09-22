Japan criticized for treating death-row inmates inhumanely

The inhumane treatment of inmates who have been sentenced to death has come under increased scrutiny in Japan, with legal experts criticizing authorities for giving little to no warning of an impending execution and denying those on death row basic human contact.
Japan has no established regulations regarding how much warning an inmate on death row should be given before they are sent to the gallows, but anecdotal evidence shows they were informed the day before at least until the 1970s. Currently, inmates are notified just one or two hours before they are hanged.
Inmates' contact with anyone other than prison guards is also heavily restricted, with interactions by writing or in person prohibited after rulings are finalized. Previously, inmates were permitted to see family members prior to their executions.
A former prison officer said he clearly remembers a time in the 1970s when a death-row inmate was allowed to spend some time with his wife who had rushed to see her condemned husband at an eastern Japan correctional facility before his execution after she was informed about it via telegram.
The former officer, now in his 70s, said he recalls the scene in which the woman sat in a large room crying as she held the hands of her partner across a table.
At the time, death-row inmates were also allowed to communicate among themselves when exercising or doing other activities like writing haiku poetry, in contrast to current inmates who are allowed few opportunities to talk to others.
"Some death-row inmates were allowed to keep small birds or grow flowers in their cells," the officer said. "They were treated more humanely than now."
The Justice Ministry has never announced any change to its policy of when inmates are notified of their executions, but it has maintained that giving the information beforehand "might cause serious harm to their mental states," citing a case of an inmate committing suicide after being notified of his or her execution the day before.
Two death-row inmates filed a lawsuit against the state with the Osaka District Court in November 2021, arguing that notifying inmates on the day of executions prevents them from taking legal steps to stay the process.
"Death-row inmates are terrified every morning at the prospect that they might die (today). It is extremely inhumane," a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said in a press conference.
But the court dismissed the suit in April this year, with the ruling saying, "Death-row inmates have an obligation to accept the execution of their sentences and how the process is carried out."
While the court did not rule on whether the current arrangement violates a law, the ruling said it is reasonable to some extent as it is designed to help the mental stability of inmates and maintain order at detention facilities.
Other lawsuits filed by death-row inmates and lawyers have challenged the illegality of execution by hanging as well as the practice of going ahead with executions when inmates have filed applications for a retrial.
Kenji Nagata, a professor at Kansai University, criticized the current practices, saying that the burden on capital inmates should be reduced as much as possible.
Although Nagata is not among those in Japan who oppose capital punishment, he recognizes the inherent contradiction in that "the state says not to kill but takes lives as a punishment," the government needs to minimize the fear and agony it inflicts and just take their lives in a way that minimizes its conflicting positions, he believes.
"I can understand the argument that death-row inmates who have inflicted pain on victims deserve fear and pain themselves. But I can't agree with the state (causing extra) punishment," Nagata said.
Nagata believes Japan has also failed to keep up with global standards. For example, in the United States, where the death penalty also exists, the method of execution has evolved from hanging to electric chair and lethal injection.
"Japan is two or more steps behind the United States," Nagata said.© KYODO
ebisen
So many "thoughts and prayers" spent on the remorseless murderers. So few thoughts spent on the innocent victims and their relatives :( . This reversal of values is what's wrong in the "participation gold medals" Western society.
Japan treats it's death row inmates not worse than they deserve. They get water and two meals a day. That's enough. Their victims didn't know their lives were going to end the days these criminals took them. Think about that first.
ebisen
I mean, in this very article, not a single word about the victims was written. Like they didn't even existed. Was it written by AI? It has the empathic value of AI written text - exactly zero.
Japantime
There is a famous saying ‘if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime’. Please remember that these people gave up their rights after committing heinous crimes of murder and rape. Now they expect a life of luxury. I am happy to see them suffer.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The law isn't supposed to be about revenge, and there is always the possibility of someone innocent being caught up in there.
sakurasuki
Inmates can't talk with each other? Even Soviet's Gulag or German concentration camps allow prisoner to talk to each other. Japan always one step ahead!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Utter nonsense: I presume an inmate could have their lawyer know the date of their execution if they wanted to keep it a surprise.
How often do they expect that to happen? Maybe use a less painful method than hanging by strangulation.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I don't know about Japanese prisons but I suspect no internet and barely funcitonal food and housing is not living a life of luxury.
sakurasuki
They are not necessarily the real culprit, don't forget on how justice being done in Japan, 99% conviction.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jul/07/japan-death-row-iwao-hakamada-murder-retrial-verdict
Yubaru
Only according to the Japanese judicial system.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Their victims didn't know they were likely to die in the next few months/a year.