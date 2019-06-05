Recent murder cases in Japan draw attention to recluses living with aging parents

A witness talks to reporters near the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked children and others at a bus stop in Kawasaki on May 28.

Two recent high-profile murder cases in Japan have drawn public attention to middle-aged social recluses living with their elderly parents.

The mass stabbing in Kawasaki near Tokyo last week was committed by a 51-year-old man who lived with his uncle and aunt in their 80s and is said to have hardly left his home.

Four days later, a 44-year-old man was stabbed to death by his father, a former senior government official, who has been quoted as telling police after his arrest that the knife rampage had raised fears that his son could also "hurt others." He is also being described as almost having had no face-to-face social interaction.

But groups supporting social recluses, known as "hikikomori" in Japan, have expressed concern that linking crimes to such people could spread misunderstanding and prejudice against them, with such people aged 40 to 64 estimated by the government to total 613,000.

"The state of being hikikomori cannot be identified as the cause of the incident," Tokyo-based nonprofit group KHJ, a national federation of families with social recluses, said in a statement, referring to Ryuichi Iwasaki's knife attack on a group of elementary school students and parents on the morning of May 28.

"Such media reports and remarks by experts will encourage prejudice and drive them and their families into a corner," the group said.

Following the rampage, in which two were killed and more than a dozen others injured before Iwasaki took his own life, local officials disclosed that one of his relatives had consulted the city in 2017, saying he tended to be reclusive and voicing concern about whether an outsider could enter the home to provide nursing care for the aging uncle and aunt.

Iwasaki, who had been unemployed for a long time, was receiving allowances from the couple and had his meals left in a refrigerator by his aunt, but rarely went out of his room or saw them, according to the officials.

His aunt left a letter in front of Iwasaki's room in January following advice from a city official to write to him.

Several days later, Iwasaki told his aunt, "I'm looking after myself, taking my meals and washing my clothes," and expressed dissatisfaction at being called "hikikomori," according to the officials.

His aunt told the city that she thought Iwasaki had his own ideas about disconnecting himself from others and she would wait and see how the situation developed.

But as the media have highlighted that Iwasaki tended to be reclusive from society, some groups have started to warn the public not to view hikikomori as "potential criminals."

"If the image of hikikomori continues to be distorted, they and their families...may feel even greater anxiety and despair of connecting with society," said Hikikomori UX Kaigi, a group consisting of current and former recluses, in a statement.

While the Kawasaki stabbing attack was still in the spotlight, Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a former vice minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, was arrested Saturday after he called police to say that he had stabbed his son to death.

Eiichiro Kumazawa has been characterized by his father as "tending to be withdrawn from social life and exhibiting violent behavior," investigative sources said.

A government survey released in March showed that the number of people who hide themselves away in their homes and do not work in the 40-64 age group was higher than the 541,000 recluses aged 15 to 39.

Among them, 36.2 percent cited retirement as a trigger for their withdrawal, possibly affected by the "employment ice age" when new graduates found it hard to secure jobs for about 10 years from the late 1990s.

As the parents of hikikomori become older, the so-called "8050 problem" has emerged, with parents in their 80s and their children in their 50s becoming financially strapped.

To cope with the problem, the central government is offering consulting services across the country and sending helpers to their homes as needed, but it is difficult for authorities to intervene in family affairs unless there are such problems as abuse and violence.

Kumazawa did not consult local officials before the incident.

A neighbor of Kumazawa described him and his wife as a "gentle couple" but said he never spoke about his family.

"He appeared not to want others to be involved in his family matters," she said.

Rika Ueda, secretary general of the KHJ, said, "He may have wanted to hide (the matter of his son) due to concern about the public image."

"The incident highlights the need to prevent families from becoming isolated," Ueda said. The group has been receiving an increased number of telephone calls following the two murder cases, with many saying they are worried that similar incidents could occur at their homes, she said.

Teruo Miyanishi, a psychiatrist and honorary professor at Wakayama University, said, "It is becoming more and more difficult for families to reveal that they have a reclusive child, as society is becoming colder."

Miyanishi, who has been supporting hikikomori since the 1980s, calls for expanding public consultation services to meet their needs.

"There are problems that are distinctive to middle-aged people who have been reclusive for a long time," Miyanishi said. "Places with psychologists and psychiatrists who are well-versed in them should be increased from now on."

