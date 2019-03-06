Surveillance proposed by defense team likely helped Ghosn secure bail

A car carrying former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn exits a carpark at his lawyer's office in Tokyo on Wednesday night.

The rare bail granted to former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn by a Japanese court may be the fruit of his legal team's carefully thought-out proposals for a number of surveillance measures to assuage concerns that he could destroy evidence.

Ghosn, who turns 65 on Saturday, facing charges related to the alleged understatement of remuneration in Nissan securities reports and the transfer of derivatives losses from his private asset management company to the Japanese automaker, was granted bail Tuesday on his third attempt since his arrest on Nov 19.

His previous requests for bail, filed by a different legal team, were rejected by the Tokyo District Court in January as the court accepted prosecutors' claims that Ghosn could contact associates to coordinate accounts.

But a new legal team appointed in February laid out specific measures to remove such concerns. The team is led by Junichiro Hironaka, an experienced lawyer who has won acquittals in some of the most high-profile cases in Japan, despite the country's conviction rate that stood at around 98 percent in 2018.

The conditions proposed by the team include the installation of surveillance cameras at the entrance of Ghosn's residence and restricting his computer use to a lawyer's office during daytime on weekdays without internet access.

Ghosn is also required to use a mobile phone with its internet and email functions disabled that can only call specific contacts.

"I think it proved effective that the defense team proposed conditions including the installation of surveillance cameras, which is highly unusual (in Japan), to create an environment favorable for the court to grant bail," said former judge Mikio Miyoshi, now criminal procedure law professor at Sophia Law School in Tokyo.

Miyoshi said defendants who deny charges are hardly granted bail in Japan, particularly in complicated cases handled by the special investigation unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office.

Only 8.9 percent of defendants denying charges were granted bail before the commencement of their trials in 2016, according to the latest Supreme Court data.

But Miyoshi said the trend has been changing in recent years.

"There has been a consensus among judges in recent years that they should grant bail even to defendants who deny charges if they find no problem after strictly reviewing the possibility of evidence destruction," he said.

Ghosn's close aide Greg Kelly, a 62-year-old former representative director at Nissan, who was also arrested in November for allegedly conspiring to understate Ghosn's remuneration in securities reports, was granted bail in December. Kelly has also denied the allegations.

Judges at the Tokyo District Court had said Ghosn should be released if possible as his prolonged detention had attracted international criticism and Japan had been accused of operating a "hostage" justice system, in which criminal suspects are held for long periods to coerce confessions.

The proposals by Ghosn's defense team paved the way for a green light by the court, which did not want to be seen as siding with the prosecutors and was willing to be flexible.

The switching of legal representatives may also have helped Ghosn secure bail.

The previous defense team led by Motonari Otsuru, a former head of the special squad of Tokyo prosecutors, initially proposed having Ghosn stay in France or at the residence of the French ambassador to Japan in Tokyo.

The team apparently presented conditions favoring Ghosn, intending to compromise later, but the proposals stunned judges and left a negative impression.

"It is absolutely absurd," said an experienced judge following the first bail request. "There is no way a court would approve it when (the defense) says he will reside overseas, where Japan cannot exercise its judicial power."

Following the rejection of the second bail request, Otsuru and other lawyers resigned in mid-February, and Hironaka, who has earned the nicknames of "razor" and "acquitter" for his sharp mind and history of securing not-guilty verdicts, took over.

The veteran judge said the court appreciated the change of the defense team.

"Whether a court can trust lawyers to ensure defendants stick to conditions plays a key role in bail decisions," said a criminal court judge.

The video images captured by the surveillance cameras at Ghosn's residence will be checked not just by the defense team but by the court.

"The case shows courts can grant bail even when defendants deny charges if the defense team proposes specific conditions," said Tsukasa Saito, a criminal procedure law professor at Ryukoku University in Kyoto.

Saito also said the court may have considered the effects on Ghosn of his prolonged detention.

However, a senior prosecutor was critical of the court-approved conditions for Ghosn's release on bail, saying the installation of security cameras at his residence will not be effective as Ghosn "can meet anyone once he leaves the premises."

Amid fears Ghosn's release could interfere with the ongoing investigation into the aggravated breach of trust case related to the transfer of derivatives losses, other senior prosecutors expressed anger, with one saying the court had "succumbed to outside pressure."

Japanese courts have often been accused of favoring prosecutors, but the latest case reveals some sharply contrasting decisions for the two sides.

The Tokyo court rejected the prosecutors' request for Ghosn's detention to be extended after about a month, prompting them to serve another arrest warrant on the auto tycoon over the breach of trust to keep him in custody.

Hironaka indicated he is confident he will secure an acquittal for Ghosn.

"I am now 73 but I want to try and see whether I still have the sharp edge of a razor," he said at a press conference.

© KYODO