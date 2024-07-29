Arrested soccer star Sano issues apology to victim after release

Japanese soccer player Kaishu Sano, arrested on July 14 on suspicion of sexual assault, issued an apology Monday after being released from custody.

The 23-year-old, capped four times for Japan after making his national team debut last November, was arrested with two other men in their 20s after being accused of colluding in the alleged assault in Tokyo.

"I offer my sincere apology to the victim for my actions that caused great trouble," Sano said in a statement through his management company. "I take the consequences of my action seriously and will strive to restore trust."

Sano joined Mainz in the German Bundesliga on July 3 on a four-year deal from J-League first-division club Kashima Antlers.

The defensive midfielder was part of the Samurai Blue squad for the Asian Cup held in Qatar from January to February.

