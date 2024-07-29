Arrested soccer star Sano issues apology to victim after release

Japanese soccer player Kaishu Sano, arrested on July 14 on suspicion of sexual assault, issued an apology Monday after being released from custody.
The 23-year-old, capped four times for Japan after making his national team debut last November, was arrested with two other men in their 20s after being accused of colluding in the alleged assault in Tokyo.
"I offer my sincere apology to the victim for my actions that caused great trouble," Sano said in a statement through his management company. "I take the consequences of my action seriously and will strive to restore trust."
Sano joined Mainz in the German Bundesliga on July 3 on a four-year deal from J-League first-division club Kashima Antlers.
The defensive midfielder was part of the Samurai Blue squad for the Asian Cup held in Qatar from January to February.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
A report in the Japan Times provides the following details:
Kaishu Sano was arrested together with two acquaintances in their 20s for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s at a Tokyo hotel shortly after 4 a.m. on 14 July, according to Metropolitan Police Department officials.
Investigative and other sources said that the trio dined with the woman and her female friend in the Roppongi district in Tokyo's Minato Ward on 13 July. The three apparently sexually assaulted the woman at the hotel in Bunkyo Ward after her friend left for home around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
falseflagsteve
So, did he pay her a big chunk of dough? Well, he’s out right.
quercetum
In Japan, rape and sexual assault crimes seem to be simply settled by payment to protect the victim’s dignity and privacy. It’s treated like a fine. You just pay and forget about it.