Forklift driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian

Police in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 47-year-old woman with his forklift.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Rie Ito, was walking along a sidewalk when she was hit by the forklift driven by Kiyoaki Ikeguchi. Ito was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said that at the time of the accident, Ikeguchi was transporting steel coils from his company’s storage yard to a plant across the street when he hit Ito who was on the sidewalk.

Police quoted Ikeguchi as saying he didn’t look to see if anyone was crossing in front of him.

© Japan Today